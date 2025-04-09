Logan Allen News: No earned runs in no-decision

Allen came away with the no-decision in Wednesday's win over the White Sox. He gave up one unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings.

The lone run Allen gave up came in the first inning on an RBI single by Lenyn Sosa, but the southpaw avoided the earned run due to a fielding error earlier in the frame. Allen didn't allow a run for the rest of his outing, but he was unable to complete five innings to factor into the decision. It was a better outing for the 25-year-old than his 2025 debut against the Padres on April 2 when he gave up four earned runs. Allen is in line to face the struggling Orioles on the road next week, when he will look to earn his first win of the season.