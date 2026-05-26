Logan Allen News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Guardians optioned Allen to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
Allen saved the Guardians' bullpen with seven strikeouts and just two unearned runs allowed over four innings Monday versus the Nationals. He threw 83 pitches in the appearance, so Allen is being replaced by a fresh bullpen arm in Will Dion.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Allen See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners62 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes81 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues82 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central91 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country91 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Allen See More