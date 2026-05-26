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Logan Allen News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The Guardians optioned Allen to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Allen saved the Guardians' bullpen with seven strikeouts and just two unearned runs allowed over four innings Monday versus the Nationals. He threw 83 pitches in the appearance, so Allen is being replaced by a fresh bullpen arm in Will Dion.

Logan Allen
Cleveland Guardians
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