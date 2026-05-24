Logan Allen News: Recalled by Cleveland

The Guardians recalled Allen from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he's started in eight games and has a 2-1 record with a 5.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 43:19 K:BB across 38 innings. Although he's been a starter his entire career, it's unclear whether Allen will be in the Guardians' rotation as a sixth starter or serve out of the bullen in a long-relief role. Peyton Pallette was designated for assignment by the Guardians in a corresponding move.