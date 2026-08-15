Logan Allen News: Recalled from Columbus
The Guardians recalled Allen from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Allen has spent the majority of the season at Columbus, turning in a 4.37 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a 112:35 K:BB across 94.2 innings. He'll now rejoin the big club to presumably provide length out of the bullpen, replacing Franco Aleman.
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