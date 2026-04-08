Logan Allen News: Sent back to minors
The Guardians returned Allen to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Cleveland called Allen up from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday and designated him as its 27th man for a doubleheader with the Cubs, but he went unused out of the bullpen for either game of the twin bill. He'll slot back into the rotation upon returning to Columbus.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Allen See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners14 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes33 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues34 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central43 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Allen See More