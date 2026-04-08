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Logan Allen News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The Guardians returned Allen to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Cleveland called Allen up from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday and designated him as its 27th man for a doubleheader with the Cubs, but he went unused out of the bullpen for either game of the twin bill. He'll slot back into the rotation upon returning to Columbus.

Logan Allen
Cleveland Guardians
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