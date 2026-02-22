Logan Allen headshot

Logan Allen News: Works spring opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 6:18am

Allen allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against the Reds.

Allen kicked off his quest to claim one of three available spots in the rotation. The left-hander worked around a double and a walk in the first inning before leaving after 32 pitches (19 strikes) in each squad's Cactus League opener. Beyond rotation locks Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams, the Guardians will evaluate Allen, Joey Cantillo, who started a split-squad game Saturday, Slade Cecconi and Parker Messick this spring.

Logan Allen
Cleveland Guardians
