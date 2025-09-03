Davidson will move on to his third organization of the season, after Houston previously claimed him off waivers from the Athletics on July 25. The 27-year-old corner infielder has played in just nine career games at the big-league level, but the Angels could give him a look at some point in September as the organization looks to better assess how he fits into their long-term plans. Between his stops at the Triple-A affiliates of the Athletics and Astros this season, Davidson has slashed .252\/.387\/.399 with 10 home runs, seven stolen bases and a 17.2 percent walk rate over 419 plate appearances.