Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Driscoll headshot

Logan Driscoll Injury: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

The Rays optioned Driscoll (ankle) to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Driscoll reached the majors for the first time in September and was given the chance for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he never made much of a case for one of the Rays' two available catcher jobs. He played in just two Grapefruit League games before going down with a right ankle injury that has kept him out of action since Feb. 25. If he's able to move past the injury within the next week, Driscoll should be in store for regular at-bats at Durham, while the Rays proceed with Danny Jansen and Ben Rortvedt as their catching tandem at the big-league level.

Logan Driscoll
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now