Logan Driscoll Injury: Cut from big-league camp

The Rays optioned Driscoll (ankle) to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Driscoll reached the majors for the first time in September and was given the chance for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he never made much of a case for one of the Rays' two available catcher jobs. He played in just two Grapefruit League games before going down with a right ankle injury that has kept him out of action since Feb. 25. If he's able to move past the injury within the next week, Driscoll should be in store for regular at-bats at Durham, while the Rays proceed with Danny Jansen and Ben Rortvedt as their catching tandem at the big-league level.