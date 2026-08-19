Logan Driscoll headshot

Logan Driscoll News: Adds catching depth to Miami organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 10:57am

The Marlins acquired Driscoll from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for cash, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Driscoll saw time in the big leagues with Tampa Bay late in the 2024 season and was part of the 40-man roster to begin the 2025 campaign, but he ended up being released last August after missing extensive time due to a right ankle injury. He re-signed with Tampa Bay on a minor-league deal shortly after his release and has served as organizational catching depth at Triple-A during the current season, slashing .243/.337/.355 with three home runs and one stolen base over 176 plate appearances at Durham. He'll give the Marlins organization another body behind the plate and will report to Triple-A Jacksonville, where he'll join Garret Forrester and Bennett Hostetler as the club's backstops.

Logan Driscoll
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Driscoll See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Driscoll See More
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
August 3, 2025
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
MLB
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
February 19, 2025
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
September 15, 2024
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
September 8, 2024