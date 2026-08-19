Logan Driscoll News: Adds catching depth to Miami organization

The Marlins acquired Driscoll from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for cash, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Driscoll saw time in the big leagues with Tampa Bay late in the 2024 season and was part of the 40-man roster to begin the 2025 campaign, but he ended up being released last August after missing extensive time due to a right ankle injury. He re-signed with Tampa Bay on a minor-league deal shortly after his release and has served as organizational catching depth at Triple-A during the current season, slashing .243/.337/.355 with three home runs and one stolen base over 176 plate appearances at Durham. He'll give the Marlins organization another body behind the plate and will report to Triple-A Jacksonville, where he'll join Garret Forrester and Bennett Hostetler as the club's backstops.