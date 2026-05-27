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Logan Driscoll News: Back in action in minor leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 12:36pm

Triple-A Durham activated Driscoll (ankle) from its 7-day injured list Friday and assigned him to Single-A Charleston.

Driscoll, who opened the year on the injured list, completed a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Rays and then Charleston before being reinstated. The 28-year-old catcher is under a minor-league contract with Tampa Bay and has made seven appearances for the Single-A club overall, batting .231 with three extra-base hits, five RBI and one walk across 26 at-bats so far.

Logan Driscoll
Tampa Bay Rays
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