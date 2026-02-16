Logan Evans headshot

Logan Evans Injury: Lands on 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

The Mariners placed Evans (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the arrival of Josh Simpson, who was acquired via trade Monday. Evans will miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace in January.

Logan Evans
Seattle Mariners
