Logan Evans Injury: Lands on 60-day injured list
The Mariners placed Evans (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the arrival of Josh Simpson, who was acquired via trade Monday. Evans will miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace in January.
