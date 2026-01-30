Evans missed several weeks during the second half of last season with right elbow inflammation, so it's possible he had UCL damage for a while that was only recently discovered. He will miss the entire 2026 season and, given the timing of the procedure, could get a late start to the 2027 campaign, as well. Evans had been likely to open the upcoming season at Triple-A Tacoma, but his absence is a blow to the Mariners' pitching depth. The 24-year-old posted a 4.32 ERA and 59:31 K:BB over 81.1 innings covering 15 starts and one relief outing last season.