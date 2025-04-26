Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Logan Gilbert headshot

Logan Gilbert Injury: Lands on IL with elbow strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Mariners placed Gilbert on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a right elbow flexor strain.

Gilbert underwent an MRI on Saturday which revealed a Grade 1 flexor strain, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. The good news is that the injury strain isn't more severe, but Gilbert will not throw for the next two weeks and be re-evaluated at that time to determine the next steps in his recovery program.

Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now