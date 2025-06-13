Menu
Logan Gilbert headshot

Logan Gilbert Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Gilbert (elbow) is throwing a bullpen Friday and if all goes well, he will make his next start with the Mariners, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert made three rehab starts and is currently with the team at T-Mobile Park on Friday. If he doesn't endure a setback during Friday's bullpen session, he would be in line to make his return to the rotation. If that's the case, he'd likely pitch during a three-game home set against Boston that begins Monday.

Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners
