Logan Gilbert News: Fans nine in no-decision

Gilbert didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-4 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out nine.

While the right-hander continues to pile up strikeouts, his dominance is coming at the cost of some efficiency. Gilbert has failed to last six innings in four straight starts, getting an early hook in this one after 102 pitches (68 strikes), including 19 swinging strikes. Gilbert will take a 2.63 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 41:6 K:BB through 27.1 innings -- but only one win and one quality start in five outings -- into his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Marlins.