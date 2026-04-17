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Logan Gilbert News: Fans seven in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Gilbert (1-3) took the loss Friday versus the Rangers, allowing two runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.

Gilbert had a decent game, settling in well after allowing a leadoff home run to Brandon Nimmo in the first inning. He fell short of a third straight quality start, but Gilbert tied his season high for strikeouts, which he's achieved in three of five starts so far. He's at a 4.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB across 29 innings. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Athletics.

Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners
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