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Logan Gilbert News: Fans six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Gilbert didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Royals, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.2 scoreless innings.

Gilbert delivered a big bounce-back performance after allowing seven runs and three homers over 6.2 frames against the Padres in his previous start May 16. Gilbert's inconsistencies have hurt his fantasy upside. Even though he's allowed one or fewer runs in three of his last five starts, he's given up 11 runs (and seven homers) in the other two during that stretch. All things considered, though, he's a better pitcher than his 3.68 ERA over those five starts would indicate. He's scheduled to make his next start next week at home against the A's.

Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners
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