Logan Gilbert News: Grabs third win
Gilbert (3-4) earned the win Wednesday over the A's, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.
It's the second straight scoreless outing for Gilbert and his third in his last four starts. The 29-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.69 on the year with a 1.11 WHIP and 69:16 K:BB across 12 starts (68.1 innings). Gilbert will look to carry over the momentum into his next start, currently scheduled to come at home next week against the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Gilbert See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)5 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Pitching Deep Dive6 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Mariners Playoff Math 2026: The Worst Record They Can Have Each Month and Still Make It7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Gilbert See More