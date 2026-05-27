Logan Gilbert News: Grabs third win

Gilbert (3-4) earned the win Wednesday over the A's, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

It's the second straight scoreless outing for Gilbert and his third in his last four starts. The 29-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.69 on the year with a 1.11 WHIP and 69:16 K:BB across 12 starts (68.1 innings). Gilbert will look to carry over the momentum into his next start, currently scheduled to come at home next week against the Mets.