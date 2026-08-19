Logan Gilbert News: Labors in win

Gilbert (10-7) earned the win against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Gilbert was spotted an early lead and battled enough to win despite throwing just 58 of 100 pitches for strikes and matching a season high with four walks. While it wasn't his best performance, the 29-year-old has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in each of his six outings since the All-Star break, posting four quality starts and going 3-1 during that span. He'll take a 3.35 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 157:37 K:BB across 150.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Phillies next week.