Logan Gilbert News: Named Opening Day Starter
Gilbert will start the Mariners' March 26 season opener versus the Guardians in Seattle, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gilbert is receiving his second consecutive Opening Day nod after he notched a 3.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 173:31 K:BB during the 2025 season. He started off 2025 hot with a 2.37 ERA across his first six starts, but left his sixth start early due to a right elbow flexor strain that kept him out over a month. The 2024 All-Star struggled in some starts after returning June 16 with a 4.55 ERA between then and Aug. 18. The righty was able to lock in down the stretch with a 2.52 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across his final seven regular season starts in 2025.
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