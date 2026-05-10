Logan Gilbert News: Nearly flawless Sunday
Gilbert didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in six innings. He struck out nine.
The 29-year-old right-hander was phenomenal Sunday, giving up a lone double in the first inning and proceeding to pitch perfectly the rest of the way. It was easily Gilbert's finest showing of the campaign so far, as he fanned a season-high nine and posted his first scoreless start of 2026. Gilbert will try to build on Sunday's effort his next time out against the Padres next weekend, and he has a 3.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB over 50 innings overall this season.
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