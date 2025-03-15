Logan Gilbert News: Penciled in for Opening Day

Gilbert will start Opening Day, March 27 against the Athletics.

Gilbert hasn't been as effective this spring compared to his usual self, giving up four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings. However, he's been the epitome of consistency on the mound for Seattle, making at least 32 starts in each of the last three seasons and finishing last season with a career high in innings (208.2) and strikeouts (220). He'll have a chance to ease into the new season by making his first start against an Athletics squad that finished 2024 with a .694 OPS (20th in MLB).