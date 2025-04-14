Logan Gilbert News: Picks up first win of 2025

Gilbert (1-1) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven in five innings in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Gilbert had to work hard to get through the first two frames, needing 46 pitches to do so. His one big mistake came in the second inning after allowing a solo home run to Dustin Harris. Gilbert went on to retire 12 of the next 13 hitters following the long ball. He's allowed a home run in three of four starts thus far but also has allowed just 11 hits while punching out 32 batters in in 22.2 innings. Gilbert will look to continue his success in a road start versus Toronto this coming weekend.