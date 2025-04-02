Logan Gilbert News: Racks up 10 Ks in loss

Gilbert (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Mariners were downed 4-1 by the Tigers, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out 10.

Detroit got its hits in bunches, while Seattle managed only one hit the entire night off Casey Mize and the Tigers' bullpen -- a leadoff single by Victor Robles in the first inning. Gilbert was still dominant despite the lack of run support, generating 22 swinging strikes among his 92 pitches. The right-hander has an eye-popping 18:1 K:BB through his first 12 innings of 2025, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Astros.