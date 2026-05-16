Logan Gilbert News: Serves up three homers in defeat
Gilbert (2-4) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing seven runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 6.2 innings.
Gilbert struggled to keep the ball in the park, as three of the five hits he gave up were homers. The right-hander surrendered just four home runs over his first seven starts, but he's now given up seven long balls across his past three outings. Gilbert did at least give the Mariners 6.2 innings of work, and he's completed at least six frames in each of his past three starts. However, the seven runs he allowed Saturday were his most in an appearance this season and pushed his ERA up from 3.78 to 4.45.
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