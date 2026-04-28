Logan Gilbert News: Sharp against Minnesota
Gilbert did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Twins, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.
Gilbert worked around several threats early, stranding multiple runners and keeping Minnesota off the board through four innings. The right-hander's only damage came in the fifth when Byron Buxton led off the frame with a solo homer. Despite limiting the damage Tuesday, Gilbert was stuck with a no-decision as Seattle's offense managed just one run of support. He now owns a 4.03 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 39:8 K:BB across 38 innings and will face a tough test in his next scheduled start against an Atlanta lineup that has scored 72 runs over its last 12 games.
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