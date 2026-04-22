Logan Gilbert News: Short outing vs. A's
Gilbert did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the A's, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.
While Gilbert was ultimately able to limit the damage after giving up two runs in the first inning, the right-hander needed 89 pitches to record just 12 outs, as he failed to complete five frames for the first time this year. Through six starts this season, Gilbert sports a 4.36 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB across 33 innings. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week in Minnesota.
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