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Logan Gilbert News: Strikes out eight in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Gilbert (4-4) allowed three runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out eight over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Mets on Tuesday.

Gilbert threw 66 of 99 pitches for strikes, though he also served up a pair of home runs to Carson Benge, which accounted for all three runs on his line. Gilbert has won his last two starts, and he's given up a total of 10 runs over his last 29.2 innings. The veteran right-hander is now at a 3.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 77:17 K:BB through 73.2 innings across 13 starts. Gilbert's on track for a career-worst year when it comes to allowing homers -- he's already given up 13 this season -- but he's otherwise remained a reliable arm for the Mariners. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Orioles.

Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners
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