Logan Gilbert News: Strikes out seven to earn first win

Gilbert (1-2) earned the win against the Astros on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts across seven innings.

Gilbert had a 5.40 ERA through his first three starts of the season but was able to get in the win column with a gem Sunday. The right-hander's only mistake was a solo homer allowed to Yainer Diaz in the top of the fifth inning. Gilbert needed just 85 pitches to breeze through seven frames and has lowered his ERA to 4.18 with a 25:4 K:BB across 23.2 innings. Gilbert is in line to next take the mound Friday at home against the Rangers.