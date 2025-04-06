Logan Gillaspie News: Moves up to majors

The Padres selected Gillaspie's contract from Triple-A El Paso prior to Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Before being non-tendered by the Padres in November, Gillaspie made nine appearances at the big-league level in 2024, logging a 7.15 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 11.1 innings. He'll likely be ticketed for a middle-relief role as he heads back to San Diego. The Padres designated left-hander Tom Cosgrove for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the 27-year-old Gillaspie.