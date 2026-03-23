Logan Gillaspie News: Unable to win roster spot
The Padres reassigned Gillaspie to minor-league camp Sunday.
Gillaspie is likely to open the upcoming season as a swingman at Triple-A El Paso, where he finished the 2025 campaign after being outrighted off the Padres' 40-man roster in July. Prior to losing his roster spot, Gillaspie appeared in three big-league games for San Diego last season, covering seven innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits and four walks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now