Logan Gillaspie headshot

Logan Gillaspie News: Unable to win roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Padres reassigned Gillaspie to minor-league camp Sunday.

Gillaspie is likely to open the upcoming season as a swingman at Triple-A El Paso, where he finished the 2025 campaign after being outrighted off the Padres' 40-man roster in July. Prior to losing his roster spot, Gillaspie appeared in three big-league games for San Diego last season, covering seven innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits and four walks.

Logan Gillaspie
San Diego Padres
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