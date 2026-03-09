Logan Henderson headshot

Logan Henderson Injury: Battling elbow soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 1:46pm

Henderson is dealing with mild right elbow soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's a troubling development after Henderson missed the last several weeks of the 2025 season with a flexor strain, though he report improvement with how his elbow was feeling Monday. Henderson has made two appearances during Cactus League action, but it's not clear when he might be ready to appear in another game. The right-hander is competing for a spot in the Brewers' Opening Day rotation.

