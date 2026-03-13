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Logan Henderson Injury: Could make appearance this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Henderson (elbow) could make a Cactus League appearance by this weekend, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Henderson hasn't pitched in a game in more than a week due to mild right elbow soreness, but he's on the mend after throwing a successful bullpen session Thursday. The right-hander has logged only four innings so far during spring training, but he remains under consideration for a spot in the Brewers' bullpen if he can continuing progressing without setbacks.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
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