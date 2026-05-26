Logan Henderson Injury: Forced to IL with back strain
The Brewers placed Henderson on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a low back strain.
Henderson pitched through back tightness during his previous outing Friday against the Dodgers. Despite the injury, Henderson pitched effectively (nine strikeouts, one run allowed over five innings) en route to claiming the win, but he apparently didn't bounce back from the back issue as quickly as the Brewers had hoped. After landing on the IL, the young right-hander won't be available to rejoin the Milwaukee rotation until June 7. Coleman Crow was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move and could make a start the next time Henderson's turn in the rotation comes up Wednesday versus the Cardinals.
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