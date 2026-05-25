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Logan Henderson Injury: Next start iffy due to back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Henderson might not make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Cardinals due to back tightness, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Henderson went five scoreless frames versus the Dodgers his last time out despite his back tightening up on him after the second inning. Murphy said Monday of Henderson's back issue that "there's reason for concern" and the club will "keep a really close eye on it" before determining the righty's readiness for Wednesday's outing. It's unclear who would draw Wednesday's start if Henderson is unable to go, as it could depend on who is needed in relief in the first two games of the series.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
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