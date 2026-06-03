Logan Henderson Injury: Receives injection
Henderson received an injection in his back Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Henderson was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a lower-back strain, and the Brewers anticipate him returning to the rotation sometime in late June or early July. Robert Gasser, Coleman Crow and Shane Drohan have all received starts while the Brewers look for ways to replace Henderson in the rotation.
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