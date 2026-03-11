Logan Henderson headshot

Logan Henderson Injury: Throwing bullpen session Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Henderson (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.comreports.

Assuming that goes well, Henderson will return to a game progression Sunday. The young right-hander hasn't pitched in a game in a week due to mild right elbow soreness, but he's bounced back quickly. As long as Henderson doesn't suffer another setback, he should remain in the mix to break camp as a member of the Brewers' rotation.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
