Logan Henderson headshot

Logan Henderson News: Called up to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

The Brewers recalled Henderson from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Henderson is one of the Brewers' top pitching prospects and could be in line to make a start for an injury-riddled Milwaukee rotation at some point this week. Quinn Priester and Jose Quintana are currently penciled in for Tuesday and Wednesday before the team hosts the Athletics over the weekend. In order to make room for Henderson, the Brewers optioned Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A after he fired five innings of relief during Monday's 9-1 loss to the Tigers.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
