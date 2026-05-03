Logan Henderson News: Called up to start Sunday
The Brewers recalled Henderson from Triple-A Nashville to start Sunday's game against the Nationals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The right-hander was briefly up with the Brewers for a doubleheader in early April but has otherwise spent the first month-plus of the season at Triple-A. Henderson has been dominant for Nashville with a 1.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across 17.2 innings. The 24-year-old is now expected to get at least a couple turns through the rotation with Milwaukee after the placement of Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) on the injured list.
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