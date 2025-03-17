Logan Henderson News: Could slide into Milwaukee rotation

Henderson is a "leading contender" to make starts for the Brewers in April following the injury to Tobias Myers (oblique), Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Henderson was cut from major-league camp last week, but he will be back to make a start Monday against the Padres and it appears he might be ahead of Tyler Alexander in the rotation pecking order. The 23-year-old Henderson has spun 5.2 scoreless frames with an 8:1 K:BB during Cactus League play. Myers could be back before the end of April and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) might be ready around then, too, so Henderson's stay in the rotation -- if he is indeed part of it -- could be brief.