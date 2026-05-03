Logan Henderson News: Eight Ks in six strong innings
Henderson (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits and zero walks in six innings. He struck out eight.
Henderson hardly deserved the loss Sunday, throwing 56 of his 76 pitches for strikes in a quality start. It was somewhat surprising to see the right-hander get pulled when with a fairly low pitch count, but it was just his second major-league start of 2026 after he worked as a swingman for Triple-Nashville earlier this year. Henderson is set to see at least a handful of turns in Milwaukee's rotation with Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) on the injured list, next lining up for a tough test versus the Yankees.
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