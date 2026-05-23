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Logan Henderson News: Fans seven in win over LAD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 5:33am

Henderson (2-1) earned the win Friday against the Dodgers after tossing five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Henderson had to deal with a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the fourth inning, but he retired Max Muncy on a popout to end the threat. That was the only stressful situation he had to face over a five-inning outing in which he threw 57 of his 85 pitches for strikes. Having struck out at least seven in three of his last four starts, Henderson has been doing a good job in the rotation while filling in for the injured Brandon Woodruff (shoulder). With a 2.74 ERA through 23 innings over his first five starts, Henderson will carry that momentum into a divisional matchup against the Cardinals next week.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
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