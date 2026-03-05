Logan Henderson headshot

Logan Henderson News: Gets in three frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Henderson allowed one earned run over 3.0 innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Cubs. He gave up two hits, struck out a batter and walked none.

Henderson tossed a scoreless inning in a spring game over a week ago, and he upped both the innings and the pitches Thursday. Henderson made five starts for the Brewers last season and put up a sterling 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB over 25.1 innings, and that has helped put him in position to break camp with a spot in Milwaukee's rotation for the first time.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Henderson
