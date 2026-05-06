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Logan Henderson News: Headed for another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 7:42am

Henderson is slated to start Sunday's game against the Yankees at American Family Field, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old righty will unsurprisingly stick around in the rotation for another turn after a stellar showing in Washington this past weekend, when he struck out eight Nationals and allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks over six innings. With Quinn Priester (shoulder/wrist) recently getting pulled off his rehab assignment following a setback and with Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) facing an uncertain timeline for a return, Henderson should be in line for an extended look in the big-league rotation. Through his first seven starts in the majors dating back to last season, Henderson has performed at an elite level with a 2.43 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB in 33.1 innings.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
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