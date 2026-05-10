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Logan Henderson News: Keeps Yankees in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Henderson didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

The 24-year-old right-hander was taken deep for the first time this season, but it was still a productive outing overall against a tough Yankees lineup. Henderson fired 54 of his 74 pitches for strikes in his third major-league start of 2026, so it looks like Milwaukee is easing him into its rotation. Although he has a shaky 4.15 ERA through 13 innings, Henderson does boast a 16:2 K:BB and 0.92 WHIP and will be looking to crack the 80-pitch marker in his next scheduled start versus the Twins.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
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