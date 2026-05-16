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Logan Henderson News: Notches first victory of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Henderson (1-1) earned the win over Minnesota on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Henderson surrendered a solo homer to Trevor Larnach in the third inning, but the Twins were otherwise unable to get into the scoring column against him. The right-hander racked up an impressive 18 whiffs en route to his first big-league win of 2026. Henderson is in the rotation due to an injury to Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), who could be back by the end of May. However, with a 3.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB through 18 innings spanning four starts, Henderson may be making a case for a permanent starting role with the big club.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
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