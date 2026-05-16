Logan Henderson News: Notches first victory of season
Henderson (1-1) earned the win over Minnesota on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over five innings.
Henderson surrendered a solo homer to Trevor Larnach in the third inning, but the Twins were otherwise unable to get into the scoring column against him. The right-hander racked up an impressive 18 whiffs en route to his first big-league win of 2026. Henderson is in the rotation due to an injury to Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), who could be back by the end of May. However, with a 3.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB through 18 innings spanning four starts, Henderson may be making a case for a permanent starting role with the big club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Henderson See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 106 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Henderson See More