Logan Henderson News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Henderson to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Henderson impressed during his five regular-season starts with Milwaukee last year, turning in a 1.78 ERA and 0.99 WHIP alongside a 33:8 K:BB through 25.1 frames. Although he won't be part of the Brewers' Opening Day rotation, there's a strong chance that the 24-year-old right-hander will be called upon to start for the big club at some point, and injuries to Brandon Woodruff (lat), Quinn Priester (wrist) and Kyle Harrison (finger) could allow Henderson to return to the majors sooner rather than later.