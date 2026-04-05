Logan Henderson News: Returns to Nashville

The Brewers optioned Henderson to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Henderson will head back to Triple-A one day after the Brewers called him up to serve as their 27th man in a doubleheader with the Royals. The right-hander started the second game of the twin bill, taking a no-decision in the Brewers' 8-2 loss while striking out three batters and allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk.