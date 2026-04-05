Logan Henderson headshot

Logan Henderson News: Returns to Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:03pm

The Brewers optioned Henderson to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Henderson will head back to Triple-A one day after the Brewers called him up to serve as their 27th man in a doubleheader with the Royals. The right-hander started the second game of the twin bill, taking a no-decision in the Brewers' 8-2 loss while striking out three batters and allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Henderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Henderson See More
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
MLB
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
19 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
30 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
31 days ago