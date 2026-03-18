Logan Henderson News: Set for appearance Friday
Henderson (elbow) is scheduled to throw 2-to-3 innings in a spring training appearance Friday, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.
The Brewers haven't specified whether Henderson will pitch in their Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks that day, or if he'll pitch on the back fields of camp during a minor-league game. Regardless, Henderson seems to have moved past the mild right elbow soreness he experienced last week, so he still looks like he has a chance to break camp as a member of the Milwaukee rotation. Henderson shined in his first taste of the big leagues in 2025, logging a 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB over 25.1 innings in five starts before being diagnosed with a right flexor strain in early August and ending the season on the injured list.
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year OddsYesterday
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3005 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30012 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central13 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues13 days ago