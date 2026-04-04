Logan Henderson News: Up as 27th man, starting nightcap

Henderson will join the Brewers as the 27th man and start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After striking out five batters over three innings during his first outing at Triple-A Nashville, Henderson is now set to make his season debut in the big leagues. He showed plenty of promise last year while posting a 1.78 ERA and 0.99 WHIP alongside a 33:8 K:BB over 25.1 regular-season frames across his first five MLB starts, but he was never able to lock down a full-time spot in Milwaukee's rotation. Brandon Sproat is expected to take over on the mound once Henderson is removed, and the latter will most likely be returned to Nashville after the game.